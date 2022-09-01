GANGTOK: After former speaker LB Das was sworn in as a minister on August 25, Sikkim Cabinet underwent a portfolio reshuffle on Thursday as per orders issued by Governor Ganga Prasad through the Sikkim Government’s Home Department.

LB Das has been given the portfolios of Urban Development Department as well as Food and Civil Supplies Department. The two departments were previously looked after by new Speaker Arun Upreti.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay relinquished two ministries, with Skill Development Department going to Bhim Hang Limboo and Information and Technology Department to Mani Kumar Sharma. BH Limboo will hold additional ministries of Public Health Engineering, Water Resources Department.

Health Minister MK Sharma got IT Department but had to relinquish the Social Welfare and Women and Child Development Department to Sanjit Kharel.

Sanjit Kharel, who holds the Building and Housing Department, had to relinquish the Transport Department to Mingma Norbu Sherpa. Sherpa, who serves as Power Department Minister, had to relinquish the Labour Department to Lok Nath Sharma. LN Sharma also holds ministries of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department.

LN Sharma also gave up the Information and Public Relations along with Printing and Stationery Department to Tourism minister Bedu Singh Panth. Panth also holds the portfolios of the Commerce and Industries Department.

Two Ministers to not go under any change were Samdup Lepcha, who is the Minister for Roads and Bridges and Culture Department, and Karma Loday Bhutia, who holds the portfolios of Forest and Environment, Mines and Geology and Science and Technology departments.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay holds portfolios of Home, Finance, Planning and Development, Excise and other departments not allotted to other ministers.

