GANGTOK: Sikkim Police arrested 14 fraudsters hailing from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP), who were misusing ATM machines in Sikkim. The arrests were made on August 30, after Sikkim State Cooperative Bank’s manager Ujjwal Sharma filed a complaint. The complainant received a tip from UP.

70 ATM cards were recovered from them.

According to Superintendent of Sikkim Police for Gangtok District, Tenzing Loden Lepcha, the conmen would insert the ATM cards to withdraw an amount, but before the transaction could be cleared, they would somehow tamper with the system and make it appear as though the amount was not dispensed.

They would complain to the concerned bank of the ATM complaining that the amount had not been received. The amount would then be refunded to their account and they would still have the additional cash in hand, which they had already withdrawn.

The manager for SISCO (one of the banks that was targeted), checked the CCTV footage of the ATM and filed a complaint with the Sadar Police Station in Gangtok.

Sikkim Police’s Cyber Crime Unit consulted with their counterparts and were informed that as many as 40 fraudsters have entered Sikkim.

SP Gangtok Tenzing Loden stated, “We were able to apprehend 14 fraudsters after sending information to Rangpo Check Post and Melli Check Post. 26 fraudsters are still at large. We came to know that they didn’t know each other and were functioning in sub-groups, each group unaware about the other. So it is hard to ascertain who the remaining conmen could be.”

In the months of March–April, such withdrawal refunds were in the range of Rs 15-20,000. In the following months, they reached as high as Rs 15-20 lakhs. It is being established that they have been in Sikkim for a few months.

As per the preliminary report from SISCO Bank, around Rs 1.9 crore was refunded to these fraudsters in the past few months.

Loden stated, “Similar cases have been reported in other parts of the country as well. As of now we have received the complaint from SISCO Bank alone.”

The arrested will be put under judicial remand and they have been booked under IPC Section 379 punishment for theft, IPC 420 for cheating and dishonestly, to name a few.

