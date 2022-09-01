Indian Army rescues 74 stranded tourists in Sikkim

Gangtok: The Indian Army has rescued 74 tourists, including women and children, stranded in Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim, a defence release said.
No casualty was reported in the landslide, it said.
Jawans of the Trishakti Corps on Wednesday rescued the tourists upon receiving information about them getting stranded due to a massive landslide 19 km from Yumthang Valley, the release said.
Eight tourist vehicles got stuck due to the landslide, following which a footpath was created with wooden planks and ropes, and a human chain was formed to rescue the tourists, it said.
They were escorted to safety and provided with food and medical care, it added.
