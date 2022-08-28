Sikkim: Two principals selected for National Teachers Award 2022

Gangtok: Two school principals from Sikkim, Mala Jigdal Dorjee and Sidharth Yonzone will be conferred with the prestigious National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2022 on September 5. The award will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu during the National-level Teachers Day celebration at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Mala Jigdal Dorjee is the Principal of Modern Senior Secondary School, Gangtok and Sidharth Yonzone is the Principal of Eklavya Model Residential School, Gangyap in the Geyzing district.

As many as 46 teachers from the nation will be conferred with NAT on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Mala Jigdal Dorjee (52) hails from Arithang in Gangtok. She started her career as a Mathematics and Physics teacher at Kyi De Khang private school in Gangtok. Dorjee has taught in various schools in the State for 15 years, she was headmistress for nine years before being promoted to principal in 2016. She has been head of institutions for 14 years.

Sharing her accomplishment with the media, Mala Jigdal shared, “Since I started my career from a private school, my aim was always to bring up the standard of government schools, up to the level of a private school. It was always my dream. Why can’t a government school do things that a private school can? I always took that as a challenge, and wherever I went I tried to bring about changes. If you come and visit Modern School right now, this year alone there are 200+ private school students seeking admission to my school, in primary classes. That is an achievement and so this award means a lot to me because I feel like I have achieved something in my field of profession.”

Sidharth Yonzone (43) has been in the teaching profession for 20 years now. He was promoted to principal in 2007.

“Being nationally recognised is a big thing for me but I feel it has always been a team effort and a team accomplishment. My fantastic team has been my parents, family, friends and well-wishers, who have supported me from the start along with my team of staff and SMC despite the difficulties faced. The District Administration Center, West District and now Gyalshing District with the different DCs and WOs have all played a role. The Social Welfare department team at Gangtok & NESTS in Delhi. Lastly, my amazing students from the basketball teams to the music teams and every single student that I was fortunate enough to have taught and mentored. So it’s a huge thank you to all of you for getting me this recognition actually,” said Yonzone.

Each awardee will receive a silver medal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.

