GANGTOK: Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, Indra Hang Subba has asserted that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government is not waiting for the 2026 delimitation for reservation of the Limboo-Tamang (LT) communities in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Speaking at a press conference held at the SKM Headquarters in Gangtok, Subba stated, “The issue of seat reservation for LT communities has been elaborately discussed with the Union Government.”

“We are in constant discussion with the Centre and are not waiting for the delimitation (2026). As rightly put by the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Martam Rumtek constituency, Sonam Tshering Venchungpa in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government did very little to secure the LT seats in previous delimitation of 2006. It was the SDF which kept the LT seat reservation pending. The Barman Commission was decommissioned and discarded by former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.”

Subba, who is also the chairperson of the committee for securing the LT seat reservation went on to claim, “The previous SDF government had carried out ‘zero work’ on the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation. They kept the issue pending and they withdrew from the delimitation issue. The SDF never tried to discuss the matter openly. The SKM government has appealed and made representations to the central leaders in these past three years. The formulation of seats whether it will happen from the existing 32 Assembly seats or not, comes later.”

Subba further stated, “There is a chance that the LT seat reservation will affect other communities in the state. Hence, we are taking suggestions from everyone. There is a lack of transparency in discussions between communities concerning the reservation. The previous government never took the opinion of other communities. Rather, they made them wary and insecure about each other. The SKM government is trying its best to make all other communities reach a consensus about the LT seat reservation. Once the meeting with all the members of the committee and stakeholders is completed, the committee will prepare a report and submit to the CM for further action.”

Subba asserted that ensuring a 32-legislative member representation, inclusive of all parties and all communities, will be carried out pertaining to reservation in the future.

SKM party representatives appreciated BJP legislator Sonam Venchungpa for raising the issue of LT seat reservation in the Assembly.

