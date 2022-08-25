Gangtok: Former Sikkim Speaker Lall Bahadur Das was on Thursday sworn in as a member of the council of ministers of the P S Tamang government at a ceremony held at Ashirvad Hall, Raj Bhawan.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Ganga Prasad at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister PS Tamang, Speaker Arun Upreti, Deputy Speaker Sangay Lepcha, cabinet ministers, MLAs and the state MP and other dignitaries.

His portfolio is yet to be allotted.

Das, an MLA from the West Pendam constituency, said “I will be serving the state like every other minister. It is the responsibility given to me by the Chief Minister so I will give my best to do better. CM has the power to make such changes.”

Das was the Sikkim speaker before Arun Upreti from 2019 to 2022.

Speaking about his successor Arun Upreti, Das said, “We are friends and we have exchanged our responsibilities. The Speaker is a responsible position and he has worked hard in the past as a minister.”

Responding to a query on how he aims to look after the state as a minister, he added, “Any person in a responsible position tries his best to do good and right work. Having worked as a bureaucrat in the past, I know the grassroots. But as a minister, I will try my best. I do not know my portfolio yet.”

On becoming the first minister in the current cabinet to be elected from the Scheduled Caste community, Dad said, “I am not representing only one community. A cabinet minister is for the entire state. The Chief Minister did think that every community should have representation in the cabinet.”

On being asked if he was under pressure as a Speaker of the Assembly, Das said, “There was no pressure upon me when I was the Speaker. The shuffle has been the decision of the SKM party; it comes under the prerogative of the party president and the Chief Minister. So it was a mutual decision.”

