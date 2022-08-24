GANGTOK: A private bus plying between Gangtok to Ranipool along NH-10 met with an accident at 7th mile area on Wednesday.
At least 29 people have been rushed to Central Referral Hospital at 5th Mile in Tadong. 17 students from SRM University were onboard the ill-fated bus. Of the injured, 14 of them were women. A 4-year old child was also among those injured
Hospital sources said at least two people are in critical condition.
The commercial bus was registered in West Bengal.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
