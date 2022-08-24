Sikkim: 31 injured in Gangtok bus accident, absconding driver intercepted

Gangtok: A private bus plying between Gangtok to Ranipool along NH-10 met with an accident at the 7th-mile area on Wednesday.

The accident is said to have occurred around 4 pm, with the bus suspected to be over-speeding. As many as 31 passengers were injured in the accident and were rushed to Central Referral Hospital. Of the injured, 13 of them were women. A 4-year-old child was also among those injured. As many as 12 of the injured were students from SRM University.

The Central Referral Hospital (CRH) received an emergency call at 4.20 pm with the information of mass casualties. Four ambulances were urgently rushed to the accident site.

Among the injured, one 22-year-old female from Geyzing is critically injured and currently under ventilator at Central Referral Hospital (CRH). Speaking with EastMojo, Dr Yogesh Verma, Medical Superintendent at CRH, stated, “One of the accident victims is very critical due to polytrauma with head and chest injury, multiple fractures, severe blood loss and hypovolemic shock. She has received multiple (4) blood transfusions, 2-3 units of FFP, and IV fluids and is on mechanical ventilation, with critical care treatment. We are hopeful she will come through”.

Another female patient, also in her 20s was rushed to a neurology centre in Siliguri, West Bengal. Dr Verma informed, “Upon the suggestion of Health Minister Dr MK Sharma who was at CRH to survey the situation, we referred one patient to Dr Sidhiraj Baral’s neurology centre in Siliguri. She is not very critical but she had a spinal and cervical injury. CRH doesn’t have the facilities to treat her, so she was referred outside the state”.

“Six patients have major injuries and are under close observation. Other patients also have fractures, skin peeling severely needing stitches and other medical attention. They are all admitted to a special ward while a few are still in the emergency ward. But slowly, every patient will be shifted to the general ward. The 4-year-old infant is stable. The patients admitted are mild, moderate and severe injuries and quite a few could get discharged after assessment tomorrow morning,” Dr Verma added.

A press release from Central Referral Hospital states: “Emergency lifesaving resuscitation along with surgical and medical care was provided to the patients to stabilise their condition. After initial emergency care, CT scans, X-rays & lab tests were done; and medical & surgical management of the patients was rapidly initiated”.

On the reason for the accident, Gangtok District Additional Superintendent of Police Sonam Dechu Bhutia, told EastMojo, “We are unable to ascertain the reason for the accident yet. The road at the 7th mile is very steep. While as per the eyewitness’s account, the vehicle was speeding. We cannot say whether it was a break fail or rash driving, but the investigation is underway”.

On rumours of the driver of the bus absconding after the accident, Additional SP Sonam Dechu Bhutia, informed, “The driver was absconding after the accident. However, he was intercepted 1-2 hours later in Rangpo Check Post. He is named Suraj Kumar Chettri, he is around 40-45 years. We are verifying his driver’s license. He had an injury somewhere on his face, but nothing critical. He may have absconded in a vehicle.”

