Sikkim: Three new Bills introduced in state assembly

Gangtok: During the legislative business of the state assembly on Monday, nine amendment bills and three new bills were introduced by the ministers in charge.

Prominent among the dozen legislations were the three new bills — the Sikkim Public Services Delivery (Right To Service) Bill 2022, Sikkim Registration and Licensing of Tourist Trade Bill 2022 and the Mahatma Gandhi University Sikkim Bill 2022. Discussions and votes on the 12 bills will be taken up on August 23, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay introduced the Sikkim Public Services Delivery (Right to Service) Bill, 2022, which seeks to provide for delivery of transparent, efficient and timely public services to the eligible persons in Sikkim.

As per the bill, time bound public service delivery is one of the core functions of the state government and the quality delivery of services is one of its major objectives

“And whereas, the state government felt it expedient and necessary to have a law for timely and quality delivery of public services in a transparent, efficient and time-bound manner to the eligible persons in the State of Sikkim and to bring transparency and accountability in the departments and agencies of the government and other public authorities which provides services to the eligible persons. With this objective in view, the Bill has been framed,” reads the bill’s statement of objects and reasons.

Tourism minister Bedu Singh Panth introduced the Sikkim Registration and Licensing of Tourist Trade Bill, 2022, to provide for the registration and licensing of persons, entities and organisation engaged in tourist trade and matters connected therewith.

The bill is proposed with provisions that would enable the department to offer online transactional services to tourists and travellers, while engaging the tourism stakeholders and also ensuring that mechanisms are instituted to enforce compliance with policies, rules and notifications of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The licensing of trade activities in the tourism industry which is now performed by Gangtok Municipal Corporation, Rural Development Department and Urban Development & Housing Department, is proposed to be registered with the Tourism department, prior to issuance of License or renewal of the license, as a mandatory precondition, cancellation of registration on account of proven lapses shall render the license cancelled automatically.

The bill has provisions for restructuring the department with the formation of a directorate and through an executive action constitute a Consultative Committee to seek feedback and inputs from stakeholders for improvements to be made in the operations and activities related to tourism.

Mahatma Gandhi University Sikkim Bill, 2022 Education minister Kunga Nima Lepcha tabled the bill which proposes to establish Mahatma Gandhi University in Daramdin, Soreng district in Sikkim.

The university shall be fully funded by the Council of Allied Science of India (CASI). It is assured by CASI that land for the proposed university shall be purchased within 30 days after the commencement of the Mahatma Gandhi University Act. The construction of the University campus is proposed to start within 6 months after the commencement of the Act as well as completion of the land purchased process.

A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed by the Education Department with the Council of Allied Science containing details of terms and conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Among other Bills for voting and discussion on Tuesday, Sikkim Public Demands Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2022 tabled by Land Revenue & Disaster Management minister K.N. Lepcha proposing amendments in the Sikkim Public Demands Recovery Act 2006 to make it more stringent towards defaulters.

The Sikkim Public Demands Recovery Act, 2006 was enacted with a view to recover public demands from people who were defaulting in paying various government revenues and dues including debts taken from the State Bank of Sikkim on time. Since its enactment, the said Act has not been amended so far. With the passing of time and growing need of strong public demands recovery legislation, it was felt that the Sikkim Public Demands Recovery Act, 2006 requires suitable amendment in many areas to make it more effective and stringent towards defaulters.

Therefore, with a view to make the procedure for recovering public demands from defaulters more stringent, the Sikkim Public Demands Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has been framed, reads the statement of objects and reasons for the amendment bill.

Other bills for discussion and votes on August 23 include Sikkim Police (Amendment) Bill 2022, Sikkim Re-Organization of Districts (Amendment) Bill, Sikkim Labour (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Bill, Sikkim Casino Games (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, Sikkim Online Gaming & Sports Gaming (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, Sikkim Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, Sikkim Official Languages (Amendment) Bill, and Sikkim Allotment of House Sites and Construction of Building (Regulation and Control) (Amendment) Bill.

Also Read | Sikkim: Arun Upreti elected as the 11th Legislative Assembly speaker

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









