Gangtok: Arun Kumar Upreti tendered his resignation as the Sikkim’s Urban Development minister on Friday. Upreti is the elected legislator from Arithang constituency in the Gangtok capital region.

Legislator Arun Upreti confirmed to EastMojo that he tendered his resignation on Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“This is SKM party’s internal arrangement. It was a unanimous decision to strengthen the party. I have resigned as Urban Development minister, not as legislator,” Upreti told EastMojo.

Upreti, who is also the Secretary General of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), was pictured while submitting his resignation to Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay.

Upreti’s resignation comes days after Sikkim Legislative Assembly speaker LB Das tendered his resignation on August 16. It is being speculated that Upreti and Das are likely to switch their designations. Insiders said that Upreti was likely to become the new speaker, while Das may get a cabinet portfolio.

Upreti, however, told EastMojo that it was up to the legislative body to decide who the next speaker will be.

“There is meeting concerning the same scheduled on August 21. Until yesterday, one legislator had resigned. Today, I resigned. I cannot say who will resign next. The party has an internal arrangement for these resignations.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Sikkim UD minister inaugurates four online services

Trending Stories









