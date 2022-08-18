Gangtok: Following the resignation of Sikkim Legislative Assembly Speaker Lal Bahadur Das on August 16, Governor Ganga Prasad on Thursday ordered holding an election for the post of Speaker on August 22.

Das was elected as a legislator from the West Pendam constituency. He was the first speaker of Sikkim from the scheduled caste community.

The election shall be held in accordance with Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly is set to remain open from August 19 to 21 for the purpose of attending assembly session-related works.

According to sources, current UDHD Minister Arun Kumar Upreti is expected to be the next speaker of the Legislative Assembly. It is believed that Upreti has also tendered his resignation as a cabinet minister.

