Gangtok: Bhaichung Bhutia questioned the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party over the basis on which they were celebrating August 10 as ‘Jan Unmukti Diwas’, a day of freedom in Sikkim.

“On August 10, SKM party President PS Golay was proven guilty by the Court over a corruption case and sentenced to year-long imprisonment. On what basis are the SKM supporters terming this day as a day of freedom for Sikkim. It’s actually a black day and deserves no celebration. The day of Freedom is on August 15, SKM people should not try to change that,” said the Hamro Sikkim Party working president.

Bhaichung Bhutia had, on August 10, been a part of Independence Day celebration in Tokal-Bermoik in South Sikkim. On the occasion, Bhutia had similarly questioned why the SKM was celebrating Jan Unmukti Diwas. His address directed at the public and students, however, faced a lot of criticism.

“It’s funny how leaders who claim to stay in power for more than 30 years are feeling insecure over my speech and targeting the organisers who invited me to the function. The SKM supporters are now hunting down the event organizers, government officials, school principals and teachers for inviting me to Bermoik. I appeal to them to not witch hunt the event organizers and school staff. What I said on that day was necessary. The message to the future generations, which included the students in attendance, to learn that the day of freedom is not August 10 but August 15, that was my only message to them.”

Bhaichung, at a press conference on Sunday, claimed that SKM has become SDF’s B team with all the new joinings. He stated, “All the new leaders joining SKM now has made the party look more like SDF’s B team. In the name of change, all we can see is the changing party leaders and cadres. No real development has really been made during SKM’s tenure. The party has no agenda left for the upcoming general elections in 2024 because they have brutally failed to keep the promises made as per their 2019 party manifesto. It’s time that the Sikkimese people condemn and raise their voice against party leaders interested only in minting money rather than working for the welfare of the public,” stated Bhutia.

Football Icon Bhaichung Bhutia-led Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) announced to contest in 2024 general elections with their new party slogan — Sikkim ko Atma Sikkimey ko hath ma — promising to make Sikkim the number one State in the country within first three years of their governance, if given a chance.

Bhaichung Bhutia said his HSP has initiated a revamp of the party as it doesn’t want a party like ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha to come into power again, which is into politics of lies, encourages violence, corruption and creates differences amongst the public as per their communities.

Highlighting the role of youth that holds about 45% of the vote bank in Sikkim, Bhaichung appealed to them to not be distracted & dependent over the petty government benefits, but to rather become alert, aware & self-reliant.

