Rabong: A day after the Independence Day football match turned into a brawl between Tibetan Special Army and Indian Reserve Battalion, residents from Rabong carried out a protest rally with ‘Tibetans Go back’ call.

Five Tibetan settlers were arrested in Rabong on Sunday. Three Indian Reserve battalion personnel were injured during the brawl on Saturday; one was referred to STNM Hospital Gangtok, one referred to Namchi District Hospital and one is admitted to the Rabong health centre.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

An FIR was filed by the IRBn personnel under Indian Penal Code sections 353 Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, IPC 341 Punishment for wrongful restraint, IPC 332 Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, IPC 186 Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees, or with both, and IPC 34 Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

Sikkim Police Sub Inspector Rajiv Shanker Bhujel along with six IRBn personnel were deputed at the Victoria Cross Ganju Lama Senior Secondary School during the semi-final game of the Independence football tournament on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the game between 3rd IRBn Manglay versus Army United (SFF Rabong). The fourth official of the football game informed SI Rajiv Shanker Bhujel that some of the crowd who were suspected to be the supporters of the army united team (Special Frontier Force Rabong) were pelting stones at the dugout of 3rd IRBn Manglay players on Saturday.

Also Read | Sikkim: I-day football ends in brawl between Tibetan special army, IRBn

IRBn personnel went to that part of the ground when some unknown person(s) entered the ground and surrounded the duty personnel from all sides and physically assaulted them, a statement issued by the Sikkim Police said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the protest that followed on Sunday with calls for ‘Tibetans Go Back’ in Rabong, Sikkim Police DIG and Spokesperson Tashi Wangyal Bhutia, informed, “The protest in Rabong was not really a rally, but more of a gathering of Rabong residents. It was not pre-planned, they were outraged at the whole incident. They dispersed after the arrests were made. Those arrested were from the Tibetan Army. There could be more arrests to follow. We do not have a number of people involved. There were three cops who were injured, with one taken to Gangtok, another one in Namchi and one in Rabong. They are seriously injured, we cannot tell the extent as they are under medical examination. All three are IRBNs.”

Also Read | Assam: Cops carry out Tiranga bike rally to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day

Trending Stories









