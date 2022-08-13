Rabong: During the Independence Day football tournament in Rabongla on Saturday, a big brawl broke out between the Tibetan Army Para Special Force and IRBn Jawans. The Tibetan army, not an active para force anymore, now comprises mostly of the residents of Namchi district’s Rabong Tibetan settlement area.

The incident happened over differences in the football game, with the Tibetan army from among the crowd making their way into the middle of the game. To curtail the situation, Sikkim Police and Indian Reserve Batallion deployed for the tournament tried to pacify the crowd. But unfortunately, the crowd attacked the police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

An eyewitness said, “Tibetan Army supporters brought by the team manhandled the on-duty IRBn Corps personnel and Sikkim Police and the committee. IRBn Jawans were seen helpless as the crowd was massive. The Tibetan army have a history of creating such havoc in Rabongla.”

Upon being reached out to the concerned police officials, Rabong Sub Division Police Officer Bikash Tiwari said: “Police is investigating the matter. There were pushes and shoves between the supporters and the police. There are injuries reported. It was a case of crowd manhandling the police personnel.”

Also Read | Sikkim celebrates ‘Shaman’ festival at Changu Lake with full fervour

Trending Stories









