Jorethang: Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay has accused former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling of planning to settle in Nepal, with intention of contesting from there, claiming it could be a threat to India’s security. The statement from Golay came on the occasion of his Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party’s Jan Unmukti Diwas celebrations in Jorethang, Namchi District.

Golay in his address directed towards Chamling, shared, “Today there is no tiger running the government, I snatched the people’s government from the tiger to give it back to the people. The person who was filled with pride thinking he was a tiger of some sort, I have crushed him, made his party irrelevant, so much so that the former Chief Minister has to run to foreign countries, I fear he may run for elections in a foreign country. All of Sikkim’s money has been diverted by him to casinos, hotels and malls in Nepal. I fear he will settle there. He is eyeing dampening the nation’s security,” Golay said, pointing to Pawan Chamling’s recent visit to Nepal for an award ceremony.

The SKM president assured the public that in the 2024 legislative Assembly election, SKM will win all 32 seats.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister claimed that his alternative will not be from the cabinet of ministers or his family, but from the public. He said, “My alternative is in the public, not in the cabinet of ministers nor someone from my family. There were rumours of my wife being an alternative, but my entire family will serve the people through social service, but not the next Chief Minister. After my term is done, I will be a pillar of the party, guiding the party for the betterment of the State. I will not cry when I leave Mintokgang (CM’s official residence), I will go happily.”

