SDF man accused of forging CM Golay's signature gets clean chit

Gangtok: Sikkim Democratic Front party worker Barap Namgyal Bhutia, who was fighting a legal battle for two years, got a clean chit from the District Court in the case of forged signatures pressed on him by a Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party worker in 2020.

Addressing a press conference at SDF Headquarters on Tuesday, Bhutia informed, “The judgment was made in May 2022 stating that the allegations of forging the signature of Chief Minister PS Golay is false and I am free from the alleged offence.”

Bhutia was booked under various IPC sections, alleging he circulated a manifesto imitating the signature of the Chief Minister and two other senior leaders of the SKM party and misleading the public.

Bhutia stated, “A raid was conducted at my home for the same followed by my arrest and conviction at Rongneyk State jail for 15 days based on a mere FIR. The complainant Sukrahang Limboo randomly pressed charges against me as he had no proof that the signatures in the manifesto were fake. The manifesto that I was accused of forging was shared by another SKM worker Pema Chultrim on his social media page which proves that the information circulated came from the party itself and was not fake”, stressed Bhutia.

He also alleged the investigation team led by Investigating Officer Kishore Chettri intentionally delayed the case by taking 18 months to file the charge sheet. “The IO also failed to record the statement of the Chief Minister whose signature was the prime reason for the case to be registered. Throughout the investigation, IO Chettri took no interest in interrogating Chultrim for the post he had shared related to the case”, mentioned Bhutia.

Terming the state law and order to be ‘terrible and one-sided’, Bhutia stated, “My case is a living example of how SKM is running an organized crime in the State. Despite several attempts made to prove my innocence, the case was dragged unnecessarily confirming it to be a political vendetta,” he added.

He further alleged, “The criminal prosecution has affected my mental health and suffered setbacks and faced significant financial losses as a tourism stakeholder.”

Thanking the District Court for the judgement, Bhutia informed that he would file a defamation case for dampening his public image.

