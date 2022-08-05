GANGTOK: Sikkim organized an inter-district bike rally from Gangtok to Pakyong which was flagged by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay from his official residence in Mintokgang on Friday.

The bike rally is part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence. The rally had an attendance of over 500 bikers from across the state representing different biker clubs of Sikkim.

The bike rally, organised by the State Transport Department, was received at Pakyong District Administration Centre by legislators Em Prasad Sharma and Bishnu Kumar Khatiwara along with Pakyong District Magistrate Tashi Chophel.

The distinguished guests, officials, police personnel and representatives of Biker’s club were also felicitated by the dignitaries.

The entourage included participation from different groups like the Bikers United of Sikkim, Dirty Angels Motorcycle Club, Openroad Wanderers Motorcycle Club, Sikkim Brotherhood Bulleteers, and many more, including solo riders and female riders with a participant also riding a geared bicycle.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay in his address at Mintokgang, said, “The bike rally is being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav so as to give people the message. Bikers from across Sikkim have come and participated in the event. This is part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which is scheduled from August 13 to 15, but we are observing since August 1 in every household and every office where the flag is being hoisted… People in Sikkim are voluntarily putting up flags in their homes and vehicles, this rally will create more enthusiasm.”

The CM is also set to attend the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and Niti Aayog meetings in New Delhi tomorrow.

