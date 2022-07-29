Gangtok: Sikkim reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 42,003, while the death toll mounted to 470 with one more fatality, a health department bulletin said on Friday.
The northeastern state now has 1,059 active cases, while 39,697 people have recovered from the disease and 777 others migrated out, it said.
Sikkim tested 1,695 samples for coronavirus since Thursday at a positivity rate of 13.09 per cent.
Also Read | Sikkim Congress slams state govt for ‘shielding’ official in corruption case
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India faced pandemic confidently: Modi
- CWG 2022: how Birmingham is becoming UK’s most liveable city
- Sikkim reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality
- Arunachal: BJP stages protest against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remark
- Japanese Encephalitis claims 3 more lives in Assam, death toll at 47
- Relief for medical graduates back from Ukraine, China