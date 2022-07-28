Gangtok: Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee claimed the Enforcement Directorate is being misused by both the central and state government. Sikkim Congress was referring to the investigation called by Sikkim Nagrik Samaj against Sikkim Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Gupta for allegedly misusing almost Rs 47 lakhs through 6 different cheques for land purchase.

The issue has been long pending, with Gupta claiming it to be for land purchase in Rajasthan. Sikkim Congress, which was a part of the recently-formed Joint Action Committee with Sikkim Nagrik Samaj, slammed the state government for misusing CrPc 144 to their benefit.

SPCC President Gopal Chettri stated, “There is such a huge corruption allegation against the Chief Secretary SC Gupta, yet the government has not acted, neither has the ED or vigilance. Why is the government silent or not even reacting to the issue? It is either they are hiding or they are part of the corruption which is why they are not acting, reacting and giving statements that are only trying to save the Chief Secretary. It could very well be the government not wanting the investigation to happen.”

On the Enforcement Directorate being misused by the BJP and Central Government, Chettri stated, “ED is an independent agency, they have all the rights towards an investigation. But a case that was shut down by the same Enforcement Directorate in 2016, what could be the reason to reopen? It is very clear that the move is to suppress the opposition, they are using ED to investigate and harass.”

Chettri also took a jibe at the BJP, including the Sikkim unit, wherein he stated, “When the BJP is blowing horns of going against corruption. why are they not pressurising on the chief secretary’s investigation? They are doing so in the centre bringing up issues from 2016 against the Congress but here in Sikkim, their inclination is only towards forming the government. The BJP President (DB Chauhan) gave a speech recently about wanting to form a government in Sikkim. They have used the Enforcement Directorate in the centre, and they have done so in other states. They have toppled governments using their monopoly of ED. They have toppled governments in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and they very much have such inclination towards Sikkim. But their call against corruption here in Sikkim is to wait and watch. Perhaps those are the perks of being in a coalition, but the moment they find state government weak, they will try to form the government. In a country that has the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, they can use the two agencies anywhere in the country. Hence we feel that the central government must use the investigating agencies against Sikkim’s Chief Secretary as well.”

