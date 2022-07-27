GANGTOK: Sristy Sharma has become the first student from Sikkim to get accepted at the prestigious IIT-Hyderabad for final year studies. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim student is among the few students who fulfilled the criteria following the Memorandum of Understanding signed between NIT Sikkim and IIT-Hyderabad.

Any student who secured an 8.5 CGPA or above from NIT Sikkim can get enrolled into IIT-Hyderabad for the final year.

The 21-year-old is a B.Tech student pursuing electrical engineering from NIT Sikkim. She hails from Sumbuk in South Sikkim. She will soon be travelling to Hyderabad to complete her final two semesters.

Speaking with local media, Sristy shared, “During my Diploma in CCCT Chisopani (South Sikkim), I got interested in the field of Electrical Engineering. While here at NIT, I have always maintained my CGPA above 8.0 and if my performance remains consistent at IIT-Hyderabad, it can make me eligible for direct admission to PhD.”

Sristy is born to parents Renuka Pradhan and Dharma Sharma, both of whom are presently employed in CCCT, Chisopani in South Sikkim.

