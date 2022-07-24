Sikkim reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, two fresh fatalities

Gangtok: Sikkim‘s COVID-19 tally rose to 41,206 on Sunday as 121 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state’s coronavirus death toll to 468, a health bulletin said.

The state had reported 162 cases on the previous day.

Sikkim now has 1,217 active cases, while 38,747 people have recovered from the disease and 774 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested 3,53,736 samples for COVID-19, including 733 in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate dipped to 13.38 per cent from 19.47 per cent on the previous day.

