Shimla: A Kullu court in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday convicted a man in a drug case sentencing him to 15 years’ “rigorous imprisonment.”

Roshan Gurang of Sikkim was convicted by Special Judge-II in the case registered against him under section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Gurung was found in possession of 11.10 kg charas on February 22 five years ago, and was booked at Bhuntar Police Station.

The court also imposed on him a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh for the offence, failing to pay which a simple imprisonment of one and half years will be added to his sentence, it said.

