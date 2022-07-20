GANGTOK: Two days after the tragic shooting of three Indian Reserve Battalion Jawans in Haiderpur Water Plant in Delhi, the mortal remains were brought back to Sikkim. Pintso Namgyal Bhutia and Indra Lal Chhetri were killed on the spot, while Dhanhang Subba was declared brought dead by the nearby hospital in Delhi.

The three were killed by colleague Prabin Rai on July 18 afternoon. Later he surrendered in the nearby Police Station in the Rohini area of Delhi.

Among the three deceased Indra Lal Chettri is from Bermoik, West Sikkim. Dhan Hang Subba is from Machong in Pakyong district and Pintso Namgyal Bhutia is from Sumin Lingzey also from Pakyong district.

The mortal remains were received by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay along with the families of the three deceased Jawans. CM was joined by the cabinet of ministers, Legislative Assembly speaker LB Das and Sikkim Police Director General of Police (DGP) A. Sudhakar Rao and his police force.

The guard of honour and gun salute was given by Sikkim Police and Sikkim Armed Police.

DGP A. Sudhakar Rao while speaking with the media shared, “Delhi Police is yet to share the details of their investigation with Sikkim Police. Such incidents happen sometimes, it is not just happening with Sikkim police. This is a human error, hence we can give any comment on the incident. Stress is common to everyone. We try to manage the stress among the Jawans. Recently we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NIMHANS Bangalore to discuss mental health. We will be training our workforce almost 50 of them such that they can discuss mental health situations with other police forces. They will discuss elaborately the mental health situation.”

The DGP further informed that Rs. 4 lakhs each will be given from the Sikkim Police fund to the families of the three deceased as ex-gratia. The Chief Minister has announced that from the Chief Minister’s fund he will be giving Rs 5 lakh each as ex-gratia.

Also read | Sikkim records 1,006 COVID cases in July, govt says ‘need not panic’

