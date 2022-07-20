GANGTOK: Sikkim has registered 1,006 COVID cases in the 19 days of July so far. The state also recorded 10 deaths this month, with three fatalities recorded on Tuesday.

There are 688 active cases in Sikkim with the highest number of 176 cases recorded Tuesday when the positivity rate stood at 18 per cent. The highest positivity rate of 24 per cent was recorded on July 16.

There are 58 admitted to hospitals with 4 cases being categorised as needing oxygen support and one individual admitted to ICU at STNM Hospital. Sikkim also sent 109 samples for genome sequencing to West Bengal on July 18.

However, State Health Department insists there is ‘no need to panic’.

“So far, hospitalizations are under control and we need not panic. We do need to be conscious and start adopting COVID-appropriate behaviour, which people know of by now. But if the cases increase, it will burden the state’s Health infrastructure,” Health Commissioner D. Anandan said.

If the current surge is termed officially as the 4th wave of the pandemic, the Health Commissioner said Sikkim was well-equipped to handle.

“The first two waves of the pandemic made us well aware and at the recent COVID taskforce meeting, the preparedness was reviewed. All the six districts are monitoring the situation with a devoted team. Public compliance has been a major part of our successful implementation,” the official said, adding that most people were adhering to the COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distance, even when Sikkim had zero COVID cases in May-June this year.

Commenting on public events and gatherings, the Health Commissioner it was necessary to maintain a balance, and that it is difficult to be either completely strict or liberal.

“We are waiting and watching the situation, which is getting alarming. The lifestyle of the people has been affected in the past so we will react to whatever the situation demands. We believe in advocacy, education and awareness upon which government will take necessary action.”

The Health Department said the state was well equipped with quarantine facilities at COVID care centres. There are 230 COVID-devoted beds, including at the district hospitals, an additional 70 beds in Karfectar in Namchi district, 152 ICU beds of which 94 are in STNM Hospital, and 116 non-ICU beds which can be converted as per need. Oxygen plants are available in 4 districts with 13 ambulances devoted for COVID.

Sikkim has also initiated RT-PCR testing at the Geyzing and Namchi district hospitals even as the testing facility is yet to be approved by ICMR.

Sikkim has achieved 104 per cent vaccination for the first dose for the above 18 years category covering 5.38 lakh people and 97 per cent coverage for the second dose. For the booster dose, the state has covered 10 per cent of the population with 18,000 Covishield vaccine stocks and 60,000 for Covaxin available.

Sikkim has also initiated the free booster dose from July 15 to September 30 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with 4.90 lakh people eligible for the booster dose.

The Health Department also informed of Sikkim registered zero cases between May 19 to June 15.

