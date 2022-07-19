All 32 Sikkim MLAs vote in presidential election

Gangtok: All 32 legislators of the Sikkim Assembly on Monday took part in the polling to elect the 15th President of India, an official said.

Nineteen members of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, 12 MLAs of their ally BJP and the lone opposition lawmaker, Pawan Kumar Chamling of the Sikkim Democratic Front, cast their vote.

The three parties have earlier announced their support for the NDA’s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader of Odisha and ex-governor of Jharkhand.

Former union minister Yashwant Sinha is the other candidate in the election, who is backed by major non-BJP parties.

The two MPs of Sikkim cast their vote in Delhi, the official said.

The total value of votes of Sikkim’s MLAs and MPs is 1,624.

