Until now, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir have shared the Himalayas between them, but little else. However, if all goes well, the two states will now also share one of the most sought-after and expensive flowers/spices in the world: saffron.

The Horticulture Department, Government of Sikkim, Sikkim University, and the Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir signed and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the saffron cultivation in Sikkim on Monday.

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad in his address mentioned that the signing of the tripartite agreement would open new doors of opportunities and possibilities for saffron cultivation in Sikkim. This will benefit both states besides strengthening the bilateral relations between the two states of the eastern and northern region of Indian Union.

He shared the strong political willpower and the commitment made by the Chief Minister of Sikkim to take up all possible efforts to promote the production of saffron in the state of Sikkim.

He also advised undertaking comprehensive research work and productive measures in achieving expectations of Kesar cultivation in Sikkim. Governor reasserted his confidence to work further with the commitment made in MoU and stated that the agreement would be truly useful and invaluable for benefiting the farmers at large.

Besides, he added that there should be more effort to strengthen the sectors of mutual interest.

He also touched upon the strategic policy of the Union Government for the holistic development of Northeastern states.

The LG, J&K, Shri Manoj Sinha, remarked that the signing of MoU in the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is historic and affirmed that the saffron mission would certainly be successful.

Expressing his strong willpower, LG Sinha stated that favourable Kesar climatic regions like Lachung in Sikkim would be blessed with the fragrance of Kesar, like Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir.

He applauded the efforts being made by the state government in terms of resource sustainability, organic farming, and economic development. He further anticipated that the agreement would benefit both sides mutually.

He also touched upon the agricultural scenario in J&K, the productive potential of Kesar, floriculture, and fruit cultivation in Kashmir.

Minister Agriculture and Horticulture, Govt. of Sikkim, Shri Lok Nath Sharma, marked the occasion of singing tripartite agreement very noteworthy and historic for Sikkim.

The agreement has created hope and aspirations amongst Sikkimese farmers toward saffron cultivation, Sharma said and acknowledged the contributions made by J&K and Sikkim University to see fruitful results in the pilot phase of saffron cultivation.

He reaffirmed that the newly-signed agreement would more effectively boost cordial relations and cooperation in the future course of action.

Minister Shri Lok Nath Sharma said that the state of J&K can be the only state with great potential to guide Sikkim in saffron cultivation.

The Vice-Chancellor, Sikkim University, Shri Avinash Khare, drew light on the potential of saffron production in Kashmir and thanked the Government of J&K and the Government of Sikkim for coming forward to sign a tripartite agreement.

He recalled notable support extended by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under the active guidance of Shri Chowdhary Md. Iqbal, Director, Agriculture, J&K, and anticipated establishing a unique relationship between Sikkim and J&K that will benefit the stakeholders and farmers of Sikkim.

