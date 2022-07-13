GANGTOK: Sikkim celebrated 208th Bhanu Jayanti in a grand manner with tableaus across Gangtok.

The tableaus were presented various cultural organisation, school students from across the state capital and different communities from Sikkim.

The presentation of tableaus were symbolic of ‘cultural unity’ in Sikkim as different communities presented cultural attires, dances, and songs as part of the Bhanu Jayanti procession.

The procession began from Bhanu Udhyan at Bhanu path and closed at Manan Kendra where a collective cultural event took place.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay along with his cabinet of ministers and legislators attended the garlanding of Bhanu Bhakta Acharya’s statue at Bhanu Park at Bhanu Path, following which Golay took part in the procession till MG Marg. He later joined the celebration at Manan Kendra in the evening.

On the occasion, the new extended space at Bhanu Park was also inaugurated by the Chief Minister in the event organised by Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim. The celebration this year was one of the biggest gathering for Bhanu Jayanti.

Bhanu Purashkar 2021 was also awarded to former Member of Parliament Dil Kumari Bhandari for her contribution in recognition of Nepali language in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution.

KN Sharma, litterateur, cultural promoter, and former bureaucrat was also awarded with Bhanu Purashkar 2022 for his contribution to Nepali language and culture.

