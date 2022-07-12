Gangtok: Sikkim logged 69 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 39,537 on Tuesday, the health department said.

The coronavirus death toll stood at 458, with no reports of any more fatalities, according to a bulletin.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim registered 45, followed by 12 in South Sikkim, nine in West Sikkim and three in North Sikkim.

The state has 253 active cases now and 38,062 people have recovered from the disease.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 21.6 per cent as 318 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, it added.

