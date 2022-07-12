Singtam: The 208th birth anniversary of the great poet of Nepali literature Bhanubhakta Acharya was observed on Tuesday at Singtam in East Sikkim.

While July 13 is observed as Bhanu Jayanti, an event will accordingly be celebrated in Gangtok on Wednesday with great pomp and gaiety among the Nepali community.

As part of the celebration, Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay unveiled a new life-size statue of Nepali poet ‘Aadikavi’ Bhanubhakta Acharya at the newly renovated Bhanu Udhyan in Singtam.

“Bhanubhakta Acharya was an eminent scholar who contributed immensely towards Nepali literature. His literary works had a tremendous impact at the socio-cultural level and his love, dedication for the language earned him the title of Aadikavi,” the chief minister tweeted.

On the occasion, a ‘Sobha Yatra’ was organised in Singtam town with cultural dance and recitation of Ramayana, which was translated by the Acharya in the Nepali language.

Speaking during the event, the chief minister said, “Due to demand from people, a life- size statue has been installed. The construction was carried out through the collective efforts of different communities of Singtam town. Bhanu Jayanti united people and brought communities together under a wider umbrella.”



Golay said, “Since 2019, we have stayed away from any such communal divide. In the past, the statue of Bhanubhakta was destroyed. It was not out of communal hatred but was the handi-work of some politicians to create communal rift and they would put the blame on non-Nepali community, leading to a division among communities.”

“We have united the people. We believe that in unity lies our strength,” he added. He also urged people to take the messages and life lessons of Bhanubhakta Acharya through his various literary works.

A Nepali traditional house will be constructed at the premises of Bhanu Vatika at Singtam, which will work as a study centre. The Chief Minister also announced construction of Thakurbari temple and Pranami Mandir at Singtam.

The event was also attended by Speaker LB Das, Singtam-Khamdong constituency legislator MK Sharma, among others.

