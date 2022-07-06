20 new COVID cases in Sikkim, highest in 2022

GANGTOK: Sikkim recorded 20 new Covid cases from the 164 samples tested on Tuesday. Seventeen cases were from East Sikkim, one case from North Sikkim and two cases from South Sikkim.
The State’s Covid positivity rate was 12%, the health authorities informed.
With 8 recoveries on Tuesday, there are now 59 active Covid cases in Sikkim. Among them, one patient has severe symptoms while others have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
One more Covid-related death was also reported from new STNM Hospital. So far, 455 people have died due to COVID-19 in Sikkim.
Also Read | How did the Sikkim-Darjeeling region become so prone to landslides?
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Two militants of banned Kuki outfit arrested
- World Chocolate Day: 10 Fun facts you didn’t know!
- Film industry being singled out as ‘worst place in the world’: Deepti Naval
- Govt bulldozing people’s budget through inflation: Cong on LPG price hike
- Political instability deepens in Sri Lanka as Aviation Minister resigns
- Bus service to Kathmandu starts from West Bengal’s Siliguri