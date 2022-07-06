20 new COVID cases in Sikkim, highest in 2022

GANGTOK: Sikkim recorded 20 new Covid cases from the 164 samples tested on Tuesday. Seventeen cases were from East Sikkim, one case from North Sikkim and two cases from South Sikkim.

The State’s Covid positivity rate was 12%, the health authorities informed.

With 8 recoveries on Tuesday, there are now 59 active Covid cases in Sikkim. Among them, one patient has severe symptoms while others have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

One more Covid-related death was also reported from new STNM Hospital. So far, 455 people have died due to COVID-19 in Sikkim.

