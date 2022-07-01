GANGTOK: An Indian army personnel from Sikkim, identified as Tshering Lepcha, is reportedly among the deceased in the Manipur landslide on June 29. He was among the seven Territorial Army personnel who are believed dead in the tragic landslide.

The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night when a river flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts was completely blocked due to the massive landslide.

The landslide also struck the company location of 107 Battalion Territorial Army under 11 Gorkha Rifles, deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

According to sources, the battalion is headquartered in Jalapahar, Darjeeling, and primarily consists of Gorkha jawans from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Sikkim, Dooars and the rest of NE India.

Tshering Lepcha, too, was deployed with the 11 Gorkha Rifles Territorial Army battalion to protect the under-construction railway project in Noney. He was a resident of Ruklu Kayum, Lingthem Lingdhem GPU, Upper Dzongu in North Sikkim.

Latest reports from authorities said 81 people were confirmed buried under the debris, of which 19 were rescued until late on Thursday, while 62 others were feared dead after a massive landslide hit the mega railway project construction site in Manipur’s Noney district late on Wednesday night.

Of the 43 personnel of the Territorial Army present at the site at the time of the incident, seven have been found dead, 15 others were rescued alive with injures, of which three are said to be critical, and 23 others are still missing.

Of the 27 workers and personnel of the two outsourced construction companies BIPL and VCS, 21 are still buried and feared dead, while six were rescued alive. All the three Railways’ engineers present at the accident site are feared dead. Nine others, including five villagers are also believed to be among those still buried and feared dead.

