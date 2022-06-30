Sikkim: Undertrial dies by suicide at Namchi prison

Namchi: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly died by suicide at the district prison in Namchi on Wednesday night.

Om Prakash Sharma, who hailed from Kewzing in South Sikkim, was taken into judicial custody at the district prison in Namchi on the charges of child abuse under the POCSO Act.

“He was kept in isolation as the RT-PCR test was to be done. Any prisoner who comes to prison has to go through the compulsory Covid-19 test. He used the blanket to kill himself,” said police sources.

A case has been registered in this regard and the body had been sent for autopsy at STNM hospital in Gangtok.

The prisoner was booked for POCSO on June 25 following a complaint by his wife for allegedly sexually abusing their 13-year-old daughter.

