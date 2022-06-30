Pakyong: A 39-year-old spiritual guru was booked for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old minor at her residence in Sikkim’s Pakyong district on June 28.

A written complaint was filed by the father of the victim. As per the police report, the minor girl was suffering from some prolonged illness and was taking treatment from the said spiritual guru. He had camped at the victim’s residence for over a week.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The minor had narrated the incident to her mother who informed her husband and reported the matter to the police station.

The accused has been taken into police custody and a case under section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, has been registered against him.

Also read: Nagaland govt committed to steadfast development: CM

Trending Stories









