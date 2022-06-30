Sikkim logs six new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

Gangtok: Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 39,224 on Wednesday as six more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state’s coronavirus death toll to 454, a health bulletin said.

All the new cases were reported in East Sikkim.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Himalayan state now has 26 active cases, while 37,989 people have recovered from the disease, and 755 others have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has thus far tested over 3.41 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 172 in the last 24 hours, it added.

Also read: Sikkim: Over 22 students from Ranchi injured in bus accident in Gangtok

Trending Stories









