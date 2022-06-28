Gangtok: As many as 22 students belonging to St. Xavier’s College in Jharkhand’s Ranchi sustained severe injuries in a tragic road accident in Gangtok on Tuesday morning.

The road mishap took place when the students, who came to Sikkim for an excursion tour, were returning to Ranchi from Sikkim. The students were bound in three buses, one such bus with 22-24 on board met with the accident.

The students were travelling in a West Bengal registered bus when they met with an accident at 7th mile, on the foothills of Gangtok along the National Highway 10.

Many of the injured have been rushed to the nearby Central Referral Hospital in Tadong. However, no casualties reported so far.

Sources said all those rushed to the hospital are injured, some grievously, but most are said to be stable.

