Gangtok: A 50-year-old primary school teacher has died following a scuffle with two women in Sardung in West Sikkim’s Geyzing district. The deceased was identified as Gajurman Gurung a teacher of Sardong Government Secondary School.

According to police, Gurung and the two women, aged 20 and 30 years, were returning home in an inebriated state on Wednesday when a brawl started. The two women assaulted Gurung with stones and he died on the spot.

According to Geyzing Police, the cause of the scuffle, however, remains unknown.

The two accused left the spot, leaving the injured man in critical condition. The victim who sustained a severe injury on his head died subsequently.

A case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Thursday against the two accused at Geyzing Police Station. The duo will be produced before the court on Friday.

Police arrested two women on the charge of murdering Gurung after a case was lodged in connection with the death of Gurung on Thursday.

