Gangtok: Sikkim reported five new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,198, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

East Sikkim district reported all five cases.

The Himalayan state currently has 13 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,981 people have recovered from the disease and 751 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death remained at 453.

Sikkim tested 126 samples in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,40,880, it added.

