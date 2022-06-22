Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Wednesday backed the candidature of Droupadi Murmu for the post of the president of India.

He said that his party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha will unconditionally support the candidature of Murmu as an ally of the NDA with the belief that she will emerge victorious and become the first president from a tribal ethnic group.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) wholeheartedly welcomes the decision of the BJP parliamentary board to nominate Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji as the Presidential candidate,” he said in a social media post.

“We congratulate her for becoming the first tribal female candidate for the ensuing presidential election 2022. It is indeed a great decision taken by the BJP Parliamentary Board … I am confident that her dignified persona will glorify the stature of the country,” Tamang said.

The SKM has 19 MLAs in the 32-member Sikkim legislative assembly and the BJP 12.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front MLA in the former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling is yet to announce his stand.

Also read | Droupadi Murmu: From junior assistant in Odisha to NDA’s presidential nominee

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









