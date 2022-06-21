Gangtok: Sikkim celebrated International Yoga Day at the iconic Enchey Monastery in Gangtok on Tuesday.

The main event at Enchey Monastery saw the attendance of visiting Union Minister of State for Environment and Forest Ashwini Kumar Chaubey alongside Governor Ganga Prasad and Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay.

The misty early morning weather didn’t dampen the spirit of the large gathering, as the 8th anniversary of Yoga Day was celebrated on the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

MoS Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, who reached Gangtok on Monday evening, imparted the various benefits of yoga during the occasion.

In his address, Chaubey said, “The efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Yoga has been inspirational all over the world. Since 2015, the global proposal for Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21, the major contribution towards global recognition of Yoga had been the achieved. Yoga helps us to realise that the entire world is one family. We are coming out of our homes and making Yoga a community event, such that everyone has similar ideology and mindset towards yoga. During the pandemic, yoga was seen as a major contributor in boosting people’s immunity against the virus. Even the doctors and nurses were suggestive of how yoga and breathing exercises can help them during the pandemic.”

Speaking on Sikkim, the Union minister said that Sikkim is a blessed land as 47 per cent of its area has forest cover. He also praised the Governor and Chief Minister for their efforts in taking Sikkim’s development ahead, asserting that the Central government is with the state in this progress.

He praised the Governor for reaching out to rural areas and listening to people’s grievances.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay highlighted how the holy Enchey Monastery served as the ideal venue for International Yoga Day. He said, “Sikkim’s peaceful nature, natural biodiversity and clean environment make Sikkim as an ideal place for the propagation of Yoga. Realising on the same, Sikkim’s school and college curriculum have Yoga as one of the important subjects. This has been an attempt at ensuring that Yoga reaches everyone.”

Golay praised various organizations such as Ayush Hospital, other Yoga-related associations and individuals in Sikkim who came forward for the celebration of yoga day.

Governor Ganga Prasad highlighted how the ancient practices and wisdom of Yogis is being promoted internationally through Yoga. “The success of India through Yoga is evident and with the eighth edition this year, highlighting ‘Yoga for Humanity’ is indeed taking Yoga on a global scale. Yoga is not related to any religion or community; it is for all humanity. Yoga is for the development of mankind. The effects of Yoga is in countering many ailments, which were evident during the pandemic as how Yoga and breathing exercises helped people in their recovery.”

The Governor also highlighted the health and spiritual benefits of yoga. “The dream should be on keeping everyone healthy,” he said.

