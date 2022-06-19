Sikkim reports three new COVID-19 cases

Gangtok: Sikkim reported three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 39,192, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

East Sikkim district reported two new cases, while South Sikkim district accounted for one case.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Himalayan state currently has 12 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,976 persons have recovered from the disease and 751 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 453.

Sikkim tested 249 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 3,40,548.

Also Read | Saffron and spices bring Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir closer

Trending Stories









