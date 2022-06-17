Gangtok: Amidst blazing protests across the country against ‘Agnipath’ scheme, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay has promised to provide jobs for Agniveers once their scheduled 4 years is completed.

See more Similarly, Government of Sikkim will provide direct recruitment to the local Agniveers in various police services after the completion of their term.

2/2 — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) June 17, 2022

The Sikkim CM on June 17 backed the decision of the central government. He shared on his social media, “Sikkim government will be providing direct recruitment to the Agniveers from the state in various police services after the completion of their term. Agnipath scheme will address the shortage of armed forces in the last two years and open avenues for our youths.”

Backing the central government’s decision, Golay added, “The recent decision to introduce the Agnipath scheme by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by the Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji is a monumental one. Through this scheme, young men and women between the age of 17 and 21 years will be eligible for recruitment to the Indian Armed Forces and will be known as Agniveers.”

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the introduction of the scheme, Golay wrote, “I commend and express my gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji for this farsighted decision which will bolster the defense system and provide employment opportunities to our youths.”

