Sikkim: Army rescues 8 people trapped under debris after landslide, one succumbs later
Gangtok: The Army on Wednesday carried out a rescue mission evacuating eight people buried under debris following a landslide in East Sikkim, officials said.

The troops of the Black Cat Division swung into action and rescued the people at 17th Mile, they said, adding, that one of them died in hospital.

All the evacuees were admitted to the nearest military hospital, the officials said.

