GANGTOK: Alkem Pharmaceutical company’s bus, which had 32 employees heading back home after work, met with an accident some 4 kilometres away from its production unit in Samardung, South Sikkim, at about 11:30 pm on Wednesday. The accident – the result of a boulder from the hillside near Jholungay in Samardung hitting the bus – killed a 57-year-old senior technician and injured three others.

The 57-year-old victim, identified as Bhakti Ram Sunuwar, hailed from Gorubathan in West Bengal and worked as a senior technician with Alkem Pharmaceutical company since 2007. He lived in Sikkim with his daughter.

Requesting anonymity, an official of the Alkem Pharmaceuticals company said, “The unfortunate accident killed one of our employees and injured three others. The deceased Mr. Sunuwar was initially rushed to Singtam District Hospital but unfortunately, he could not be saved.”

The official said Sunuwar’s family was informed about the accident and that the company has arranged for an ambulance and a coffin for the deceased to be taken to his native village for last rituals. The company ideally pays an ex-gratia of Rs 15-20 lakh along with other incentives, the official said, adding that Sunuwar’s family will be “compensated adequately”.

Three other company employees were injured in the accident, two of whom were later discharged from Singtam Hospital with minor injuries. Another injured victim, 22-year-old Deepak Rai who worked as a production operator and hailed from Sombaria in West Sikkim, reportedly suffered a spine injury and is currently being rushed to Neotia Hospital in Siliguri, West Bengal for treatment.

The Alkem official informed, “We tried to get treatment for Deepak Rai at both STNM Hospital and CRH Hospital in Gangtok. But due to medical constraints, he is now being rushed to Siliguri for treatment in an ambulance. All his medical needs will be covered by the company. He has been with in the company for the past 4 years.”

The driver of the vehicle was among the injured with minor injuries.

