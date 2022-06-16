Mangan: A day after a tragic accident that took the lives of three police personnel from North Sikkim, citizens, Sikkim Police and legislator Pintso Namgyal Lepcha paid last respect to the deceased on Thursday.

The gathering also saw the attendance of District Magistrate AB Karki along with other government officials from Sikkim’s Mangan District.

In the tragic accident that occurred at Lingya in Dzongu, North Sikkim, Assistant Sub Inspector Santabir Tamang, Lyangsong Lepcha and Ugen Lepcha, both of whom were village guards, lost their lives.

They were ferrying a crime accused back to Sangkalang Police Check Post at the foothills of Dzongu.

The deceased police personnel were given the guard of honor by North district police and their mortal remains were handed over to their family members.

