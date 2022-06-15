Gangtok: In a tragic incident, three police personnel died in a road mishap at Lingya village in Dzongu while ferrying one crime accused to the Sangkalang Police check-post. There were seven people in the civilian vehicle, three of whom died, while the rest have been rushed to the hospital.

The incident is said to have occurred around 12:30 pm on Wednesday when the vehicle skid nearly 300 feet off the road.

The three police personnel were from Sangkalang Check Post. They have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Santabir Tamang, Lyangsong Lepcha (Tingvong) and Ugen Lepcha (Lingdong village), both of whom were village guards.

The local people rushed to the spot to rescue the injured occupants. The Sub Divisional Police Officer for Mangan district along with Dzongu Sub Divisional Magistrate Sonam Rinchen Lepcha also rushed to the place of the incident.

