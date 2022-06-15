GANGTOK: Sikkim woke up to news of multiple landslides and road blockages across the state after a night of heavy downpour.

In visuals shared across social media, a luxury taxi SUV was seen stuck in slush from the 20th Mile landslide on NH 10. No passengers or drivers were harmed in the landslide, the Pakyong district administration said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The landslide at 20th Mile between the riverside towns of Rangpo and Singtam in East Sikkim has been a common cause of concern for decades now.

Pakyong district administration informed that for safety, the traffic has been diverted towards Duga village route from Singtam to reach Rangpo, even as work on clearing the landslide is on while allowing partial movement of the vehicles.

Close to the 20th Mile landslide, the Mining bridge connecting East with South Sikkim near Mamring town is also blocked after an uprooted tree fell on the bridge.

Also Read | In pics: Sikkim celebrates Saga Dawa at Tsuklakhang Palace

Trending Stories









