Gangtok: Sikkim reported two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 39,180, the health department said.
The toll remained at 453 with no new deaths recorded, it said.
East Sikkim reported both the new cases.
The Himalayan state now has 12 active cases, while 37,966 patients have recovered from the disease. So far, 749 patients have migrated to other states.
The new cases were detected after testing 103 samples.
