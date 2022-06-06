Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung on Monday morning was discharged from new STNM Hospital in Gangtok. Before returning to Darjeeling, Gurung stopped at Chorten Monastery, Deorali in Gangtok, and offered his prayers.

“I was able to make an early health recovery as the medical team and staff of new STNM Hospital left no stone unturned in my treatment. I extend my sincere thanks to Dr D P Rai and the entire medical team of STNM Hospital,” said Gurung on his official social media page.

Gurung also recorded his thanks for the love and respect given to him by political and apolitical organisations during his week-long medical stay in Sikkim.

He also thanked the Sikkim government for the security and all other arrangements made during his treatment at new STNM Hospital.

The GJM president had been admitted at the hospital in Gangtok on May 30.

Gurung, who had started an indefinite fast in Darjeeling on May 25 to oppose the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) polls, was rushed to Gangtok’s STNM hospital after he fell ill.

