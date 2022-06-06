The Social Service Committee of Council of Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Sikkim (CEPCS) on Monday carried out a plantation drive along with a cleanliness drive at Paljor Namgyal Girls’ School to observe World Environment Day.

The plantation drive saw the participation of Pemba Lepcha, general secretary, Rev. Yozun Sherpa, deputy moderator of CEPCS, Mikchat Tasho, general secretary of North East Presbytery, Rev. Pemba Nuri Sherpa, Chairman, Kunta Targain, Treasurer, Dr. D.S. Kerongi of Social Service Committee, CEPCS, and the members of EPCS Gangtok, Tadong, Penlong, Ranpoo with the staff of PNG School.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

More than 200 saplings of Rani Chap, Guras, Cherry, Kafal, etc., were planted by 25 participants during the drive.

Also Read | Sikkim: Blue Duke declared state butterfly

Trending Stories









