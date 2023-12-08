BharatGPT seeks to counter challenges in generative AI

BharatGPT, a CoRover.ai initiative in collaboration with I-HUB Anubhuti, is a Large Language Model solution, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India.
BharatGPT’s focuses on data security, aligning with ‘Make AI in India’. Powered by CoRover’s platform, it uses a multi-layered NLP approach, reducing GPU burden and enhancing resource efficiency.
The generative AI solution stresses on word embedding, making generative AI faster and less memory-intensive. Its execution brilliance addresses challenges in large language model creation, making it India’s response to existing Generative AI/Large Language Models.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Saurabh Kumar Chaubey, CEO of iHUB Anubhuti – IIITD Foundation, when contacted regarding their engagement with BharatGPT, stated, “I am incredibly delighted to see the kind of impact BharatGPT is going to create across the board. We take pride in the support system we have created to assist startups, innovators, and academic stakeholders in developing data-driven cognitive computing solutions.”
Also Read | Research says climate change is causing lizards and other species to evolve
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- PM Modi congratulates Lalduhoma on taking oath as Mizoram CM
- Hornbill Festival continues even after winter rain lashes Kohima
- WB paddlers dominate Day 2 of Uni TT tournament in Guwahati
- Huge honour: Arunachal ranger Bunty Tao to lead Asian Rangers Forum
- Fake toll plaza in Gujarat collects over Rs 75 crore
- Adoption process must be fast-tracked: Tripura Minister