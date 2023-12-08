BharatGPT seeks to counter challenges in generative AI

BharatGPT, a CoRover.ai initiative in collaboration with I-HUB Anubhuti, is a Large Language Model solution, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India.

BharatGPT’s focuses on data security, aligning with ‘Make AI in India’. Powered by CoRover’s platform, it uses a multi-layered NLP approach, reducing GPU burden and enhancing resource efficiency.

The generative AI solution stresses on word embedding, making generative AI faster and less memory-intensive. Its execution brilliance addresses challenges in large language model creation, making it India’s response to existing Generative AI/Large Language Models.

Saurabh Kumar Chaubey, CEO of iHUB Anubhuti – IIITD Foundation, when contacted regarding their engagement with BharatGPT, stated, “I am incredibly delighted to see the kind of impact BharatGPT is going to create across the board. We take pride in the support system we have created to assist startups, innovators, and academic stakeholders in developing data-driven cognitive computing solutions.”

